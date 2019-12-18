Media player
Whirlpool has been forced to recall half a million washing machines over fears some are a fire risk.
However, customers have faced difficulties in accessing the firm's website to check their machines or getting through on a telephone helpline.
Whirlpool's vice president of communications and public affairs, Jeff Noel, said that "it has been an unfortunate situation" but customer help is "up and running".
18 Dec 2019
