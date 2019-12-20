Million dollar idea: The Christmas cracker
Christmas crackers - those little paper capsules containing crowns and corny jokes - have been around since Victorian times. For nations like Britain and Australia, they're as central to Christmas as turkey and cranberry sauce. But where did the idea for them come from? Aaron Heslehurst tells the story.

Script and video: Jeremy Howell

  • 20 Dec 2019
