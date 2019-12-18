Smoke was coming from my washing machine
'Smoke was coming from my washing machine'

Steve Smithson from Essex sought help when his Hotpoint washing machine began to malfunction - only to be told by the local engineer that he'd had a number of similar call-outs that week.

Whirlpool, whose brands include Hotpoint and Indesit, has been forced to recall half a million washing machines after it emerged the door locking system can overheat, creating the risk of fire.

  18 Dec 2019