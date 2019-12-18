Media player
The US steps up the hunt for crucial rare earths
The US is almost completely dependent on China for rare earths. Everyone is. China produces 85-100% of all rare earth metals, which are essential to most defence and consumer technology. There’s a hill in the desert of west Texas that contains a lot of rare earths.
BBC News spoke to the company which plans to mine that hill about how it’s going to get the vital metals out of the ground and to the market.
