'I am fighting to overturn my conviction'
Video

Seema Misra was sent to jail over mistakes in Post Office accounts

Seema Misra was pregnant with her second child when she was convicted of theft and sent to jail in 2010. She is now fighting to overturn her conviction after faults were found with IT system, suggesting it could have been to blame for the shortfalls in Post Office accounts.

  • 16 Dec 2019