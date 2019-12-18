'We help banish bad muzak!'
CEO Secrets: 'We help banish bad muzak!'

Are you driven crazy by the same old music being pumped out in shops, hotels and bars? One company, called Open Ear, says it has the solution.

It offers to replace the handful of CDs that most businesses play with music playlists designed to suit their image and ambience. Open Ear's chief executive Brian D'Souza - who also works as a DJ - says he is on a mission to "banish bad muzak".

  • 18 Dec 2019
