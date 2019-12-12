Boxing clever?

A 'game changer' for cardboard box waste?
Online orders account for billions of square metres of cardboard every year.

Many objects packed very inefficiently, leading to waste.

However, a new machine being trialled in Dijon, France, can customise cardboard boxes for specific objects.

