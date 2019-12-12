A 'game changer' for cardboard box waste?
Online orders account for billions of square metres of cardboard every year. Many objects packed very inefficiently, leading to waste.

However, a new machine being trialled in Dijon, France, can customise cardboard boxes for specific objects. Emma Simpson was given an exclusive tour by Alex Manisty of DS Smith.

Filmed by Neil Drake: Edited by Dougal Shaw

