Million dollar idea: The snow globe
How the snow globe became a million dollar idea

Snow globes have become a favourite Christmas ornament. But the man who invented them didn't set out to make anything merry-looking. Instead, he was trying to find a way to make the lamps shine brighter in hospital operating theatres. Aaron Heslehurst tells the story.

  • 13 Dec 2019
