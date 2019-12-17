Alvin Roth: How kidney exchanges work

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alvin Roth explains how kidney exchanges work
Thousands of people who would not have been able to receive a kidney have now been able to thanks to kidney exchange programmes. Here the Nobel economics laureate Alvin Roth explains his idea and the impact it has had.
This content was produced as a co-production between Nobel Media AB and the BBC
17 Dec 2019
