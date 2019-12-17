Alvin Roth: How kidney exchanges work
Alvin Roth explains how kidney exchanges work

Thousands of people who would not have been able to receive a kidney have now been able to thanks to kidney exchange programmes. Here the Nobel economics laureate Alvin Roth explains his idea and the impact it has had.

  • 17 Dec 2019
