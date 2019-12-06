Media player
Saudi Aramco's eight decades of history
State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco has raised a record $25.6bn (£19.4bn) by selling a 1.5% share in the business.
It has done this through an initial public offering in Riyadh.
The company traces its history back to the 1930s, when oil was first discovered in Saudi Arabia.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
