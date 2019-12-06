Media player
Chocolate: From the bean to the gift bag
Chocolate is one of Madagascar's main exports thanks to the island's characteristic cocoa beans. Marcel Ramanandraibe, CEO of Chocolaterie Robert, says the "Madagascan cocoa bean is very special, with its fruitiness and acidity". The firm has been making chocolates on the island for 80 years.
