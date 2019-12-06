Million dollar idea: The egg box
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How the egg box became a million dollar idea

The egg box is one of the most simple and obvious inventions of all time - a protective covering for a very common but very fragile foodstuff. However, its maker had nothing to do with eggs, he was a Canadian newspaper owner. So how did he get his inspiration? Aaron Heslehurst explains.

Script and video: Jeremy Howell

  • 06 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Million dollar idea: Sticking plasters