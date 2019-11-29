'I came from the bottom and learnt my way up'
'I came from the bottom and learnt my way up'

There are very few women in senior positions in Angola's fishing industry. One such is Naty Viegas who is now the managing director of one of the country's biggest fishing and ship maintenance firms, Vimar and Filhos, in Benguela, Angola's second-largest city.

  • 29 Nov 2019
