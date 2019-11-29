Cutbacks 'critical' for loss-making Npower

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Npower cuts 'critical' to sustain business
Energy firm Npower is to cut up to 4,500 UK jobs as part of a plan to make it more profitable.
Michael Lewis - the UK head of E.On, Npower's owner - says the business has been loss-making for some time and the cuts are critical to ensure a sustainable business for the future.
-
29 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window