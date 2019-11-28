Solving the problem of uneven skin tones
Video

Dr Theo Mothoa-Frendo, a trained medical doctor, decided to leave the pharmaceutical industry and move into cosmetics in order to find a solution to the number one skin complaint from African women - uneven skin tones.

Her company USO develops products to serve the beauty needs of African women, who do not have the same concerns as women in other continents.

  • 28 Nov 2019