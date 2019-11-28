'If we help a woman, we help a family'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'If we help a woman, we help a family'

Dirce Abdala is the founder and chief executive of preserved fruit business D-Fruit in Mozambique.

Her business helps small fruit producers by turning unsold produce into a new product so they can maximise returns on their harvests.

She also insists on employing women as a way of helping local communities.

  • 28 Nov 2019