Bullying rife in 'toxic' beauty industry

The British Beauty Council is calling for an independent body to be set up to investigate claims of bullying and unfair dismissal in the industry, which does not have a trade union.

It comes after the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme uncovered cases of bullying across all levels of the industry.

