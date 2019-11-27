Media player
Bullying rife in 'toxic' beauty industry
The British Beauty Council is calling for an independent body to be set up to investigate claims of bullying and unfair dismissal in the industry, which does not have a trade union.
It comes after the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme uncovered cases of bullying across all levels of the industry.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
27 Nov 2019
