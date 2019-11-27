Media player
The YouTuber with 26 billion views
Konrad Dantas, better know as Kondzilla, has seen his YouTube music videos watched more than 26 billion times.
His eponymous music channel is said to be the second most viewed globally.
The 31-year-old Brazilian set up his business in 2011, and it also includes a record label.
27 Nov 2019
