'It's about not only Angola, but Africa'

'It's about not only positioning Angola, but Africa'
Nadir Tati is an Angolan fashion designer and entrepreneur. She says there are particular challenges to being a designer in Africa, especially when it comes to imports, but that she has developed her brand by dressing African celebrities both on the continent and on the catwalks of the world - raising the profile of Angola as well.

  • 22 Nov 2019
