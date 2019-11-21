Million dollar idea: The trampoline

Media player
How the trampoline became a million dollar idea
Trampolining is a favourite pastime for children across the world. It’s also become an Olympic sport. But who first thought that they could make their fortune from a giant, springy table? Aaron Heslehurst has the story.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
21 Nov 2019
