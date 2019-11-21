Why US garlic farmers are fans of Trump

Why US garlic farmers like Trump's tariffs
President Donald Trump's trade tariffs have their critics, but US garlic farmers are all in favour.

They say that tariffs on Chinese garlic imports have given them a level playing field, and allowed their businesses to thrive.

The BBC's Pamela Parker reports from California.

