The challenges of exporting ornamental fish in Malawi
The Ciclid is a type of ornamental fish found in Lake Malawi that is now in high demand around the world.

Stuart M Grant Ltd has been rearing the fish and exporting them for 46 years.

But there are challenges in running the business, such as coping with electricity shortages in Malawi, and lack of direct access to outside markets.

  • 20 Nov 2019