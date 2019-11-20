Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How ships are built in South Africa
Ship-building is a big industry for South Africa.
Paramount Maritime manufactures ships, boats and other marine vessels for export across the African continent, and it is seeing a big jump in demand for new ships due to new government initiatives.
The company previously had orders for 60 vessels over 15 years, but it now has orders for 48 vessels over the next 18 months.
-
20 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window