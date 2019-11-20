Enabling mobile payments in South Africa

Video

Yoco, a contactless mobile payments service is helping small businesses in Cape Town, South Africa take off

"We take cash but we much prefer card as it's much safer. There's no hassle of joining the queue to put the money in the bank," Abbas Maazu, the owner of handbag, fashion and souvenir shop A&TG Ekasi told the BBC.

About 70% of people in South Africa now have a debit card, one of the highest levels in the world for an emerging market.