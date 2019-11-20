'Don't hide things from your workers'

Video

Mozilla is the company behind the Firefox web browser. It's a not-for-profit company competing against the giants of the tech world, like Google. It relies a lot on volunteers to design its systems and promote the browser around the world. CEO Mitchell Baker says that to keep the volunteers' goodwill, she has to be completely open with them about what's going on at the company.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

