Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Creating an artist residency programme in Senegal
Black Rock is a multi-disciplinary residency programme in Senegal that brings together an international group of visual artists, writers, and filmmakers at a studio on the westernmost point of the coast of Africa.
Artist Kehinde Wiley created the programme to help artists embrace the creativity he saw in Senegal.
"I was tired of having Africa as my own little secret. It turned out that as much as I travelled all over the world with my art, I increasingly found that there was a lightness, a creativity that exists here," he told the BBC.
-
18 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window