Using smart parking to ease congestion in Addis Ababa

Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa has long suffered from heavy traffic congestion due to a lot of drivers parking on the sides of busy roads.

To solve this problem Ethiopia's traffic management agency has launched the continent's first smart parking garage.

The Megenagna smart parking garage can accommodate up to 90 cars at a time, in slots stacked 15 storeys high in the building.

The system automatically weighs and measures a car, then slides it into the appropriate parking slot.