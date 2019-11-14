Preserving Senegal's culture through art

Video

In Senegal, for a long time the art industry was not a priority, as the government and businesses focused on trying to improve health and education.

But slowly the focus is turning towards art. Galleries are popping up and there is more support for Senegalese artists as the collectors' market continues to grow.

Because the slave trade is part of Senegal's history, it is important for Senegalese people living abroad to have ties to where they came from.

Fatima Sy of the Museum of Black Civilisations told the BBC: "We cannot see our world in a continental perspective. Our people are connected to so many different people around the world. They have to know their history...so they know who they are."