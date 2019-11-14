Using hydropower to light up Nigeria
Video

Kainji Dam was built as Nigeria's first power plant five decades ago.

It generates about 10% of Nigeria's power, however the country lacks the infrastructure to get power from the dam to some parts of the country.

Nigeria is Africa's most populous country, and it currently needs more than 10 times its current electrical output to meet the nation's demands.

Half of Nigeria still struggles to access electricity, but hydropower could be the solution.

  • 14 Nov 2019