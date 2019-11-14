Kenya's green energy ambitions

Video

Kenya is planning to produce 100% of its energy from renewable sources by 2020.

In July, the Kenyan government opened a wind farm costing $690m (£537.3m) in the northern Kenyan region of Turkana.

According to Rizwan Fazal, director of Turkana wind farm, it has 356 wind turbine generators producing 310 megawatts of electricity for the national grid, and can collect double the energy compared to other wind farms across the world.