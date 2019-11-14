Uganda’s quest to produce electric cars
One of the ways Uganda is looking to boost its economy is by building a transport industry and manufacturing its own vehicles.

State-owned carmaker Kiira Motors has so far created two car prototypes and a solar electric bus.

Most of the components for the cars have been made by graduate students in Uganda, and the hope is to get consumers to stop importing used cars and buy locally-made vehicles.

