Uganda's vintage vehicle competition
Every year, Uganda holds a vintage vehicle competition awarding prizes for the condition and quality of cars, trucks, utility vehicles and motorbikes that are over 25 years old.
Prizes are awarded for the state of the vehicle's interiors, exteriors and engine.
The vintage car show launched in 2009 and most of the cars have been rescued and restored from scrap heaps.
14 Nov 2019
