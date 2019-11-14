Friburge: A key player in Angola's oil sector
Oil is Angola's most important natural resource - the country is the second-largest oil producing country in sub-Saharan Africa. Friburge is the country's first locally-owned oil and gas services firm, and as the country recovers from its recession four years ago, the hope it that others will join it in the growing energy sector.

