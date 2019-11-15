How does your money pay for schools and hospitals?

Media player
How the government raises money from you to pay for the services you use.
Steph McGovern explains how the government raises money from you to pay for the services you use.
There's a tax on your pay, a tax on your car, even a tax on fizzy drinks. But it still isn't enough to pay for everything... so there's a deficit.
This video is part of a series produced in conjunction with BBC Teach. You can watch the rest of the videos here.
Written and produced by Ben King. Graphics by Steve Glew. Filmed by Justin Mills. Edited by Robert Miller.
15 Nov 2019
