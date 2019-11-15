Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How trainers became a million dollar idea
Trainers: we wear them for running; we wear them for sport. A lot of us are hardly ever out of them. But who invented trainers? And how did slapping together some cloth uppers and rubber soles grow into a multi-billion dollar business? Aaron Heslehurst explains.
Script and video: Jeremy Howell
-
15 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window