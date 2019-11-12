Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Swine fever devastates China's pigs
China's pig population is being devastated by African swine fever, which has now spread throughout the country, and is likely to see the numbers of farmers' pigs cut by a half. The BBC's Robin Brant caught up with one former pig farmer who lost his entire herd - save just one - to the disease
-
12 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window