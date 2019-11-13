How do you update an iconic electric guitar?

Video

It’s a problem faced by many CEOs in charge of iconic brands. When you’re updating your product, how much do you dare change it?

US company Fender has just brought out a new version of its Stratocaster electric guitar. First produced in the 1950s, it’s been played by many of the world’s most famous rock musicians. Fender’s CEO Andrew Mooney tells us what he had to consider when revamping the legendary “Strat”.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.