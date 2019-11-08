App-based shopping grows in Angola

Video

Angola is Africa's 8th-largest economy and the capital, Luanda, is home to a growing online retail sector. Tupuca is the country's first app-based shopping platform, and has expanded from food deliveries to providing a wide range of products and e-hailing services.

The BBC's Lerato Mbele talks to CEO Erickson Mvezi and chief marketing officer Wilson Ganga about the firm's growth.

