How does America see its relationship with China?

China and the United States have agreed to lift some existing tariffs on each others' goods, according to Beijing. China had insisted that tariffs had to go before it would agree to the so-called phase-one trade being negotiated between the two countries.

But tensions between the two go far deeper than the current trade war. Military disputes over the South China Sea have become more heated in recent years and the US accuses China of the wholesale theft of American intellectual property. So where does America see its relationship with its most important rival? David Grossman reports from Washington.

