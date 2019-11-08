Million dollar idea: The satnav

Media player
How the satnav became a million dollar idea
Satnavs are the magic, moving maps pinned to our windscreens that can guide us on any road journey in the world - all thanks to an array of satellites in space. But who first came up with them, and what kind of in-car navigation gadgets did people try out before satellite technology came along? Aaron Heslehurst has the story.
Script and video: Jeremy Howell
08 Nov 2019
