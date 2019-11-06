Media player
I followed my father's advice and became a billionaire
Serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia and his brother have made more than a billion dollars selling technology companies they built from scratch in India.
Bhavin Turakhia puts his success down to a core message that his father drummed into the siblings throughout their childhood.
Filmed and edited by series producer Dougal Shaw. Additional filming by Andy Carter.
Find more business tips at CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
06 Nov 2019
