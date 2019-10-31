Media player
Boeing 'doesn't understand our grief'
The daughter of one of the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash says an apology from Boeing's chief executive is too little.
Zipporah Kuria welcomed US lawmakers questioning Boeing's chief executive Dennis Muilenburg at the Senate Commerce Committee, but said she found his appearance "infuriating".
Her father, Joseph Waithaka, was one of 157 people killed when the Boeing 737 Max that they were flying in crashed shortly after take-off in March.
31 Oct 2019
