Boeing boss 'must resign and go to jail'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boeing chief executive 'must resign and go to jail'
Families of the 346 people who died in two crashes involving Boeing's 737 Max 8 listened as the plane-maker's chief executive Dennis Muilenburg faced US senators for the first time.
For Adnaan Stumo, whose sister Samya perished on board an Ethiopian Airlines flight in March, Mr Muilenburg proved "adept at passing the buck" and he said the chief executive should now "resign and go to jail".
-
29 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window