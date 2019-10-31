Million dollar idea: Instant noodles

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How instant noodles became a million dollar idea
The Japanese have said they are the country's greatest invention of the 20th Century - greater even than the Walkman or Tamagotchi. They are instant noodles, which were created in response to food shortages in post-war Japan and have since become a feature in people's diets all over the world. Aaron Heslehurst tells their story.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
31 Oct 2019
