Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harry Potter publisher suffers in US China trade war
Bloomsbury Group, the publishers of Harry Potter and the Winston Churchill archive, has been the unwitting victim of the trade war between the US and China. The group produces many of its illustrated titles in China so in 2019 these books suddenly became 15% more expensive. Bloomsbury boss Nigel Newton has been talking to the BBC's Philip Hampsheir about the impact of President Trump's tariffs on his company's profits and the success of digital.
(Image: Pile of hardback books, Credit: Bloomsbury Group)
-
29 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-50221419/harry-potter-publisher-suffers-in-us-china-trade-warRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window