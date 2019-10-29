Video

Bloomsbury Group, the publishers of Harry Potter and the Winston Churchill archive, has been the unwitting victim of the trade war between the US and China. The group produces many of its illustrated titles in China so in 2019 these books suddenly became 15% more expensive. Bloomsbury boss Nigel Newton has been talking to the BBC's Philip Hampsheir about the impact of President Trump's tariffs on his company's profits and the success of digital.

(Image: Pile of hardback books, Credit: Bloomsbury Group)