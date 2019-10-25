In the war on plastic is Coca-Cola friend or foe?

Video

There was a time for people of certain generations (including mine) when Coca-Cola was associated with teaching the world to sing.

The famous 1970s song by the New Seekers was reprised in the hit show Mad Men, when advertising guru Don Draper had an epiphany on a hippie retreat about how to sell the fizzy drink as an allegory for global harmony.

Times have changed.

For many people, the Coca-Cola brand now stands for plastic pollution and childhood obesity.

But talking to the BBC, global chief executive James Quincey insists that in the battle against public harms, Coca-Cola is a friend rather than a foe.

That is a bold claim for the head of a company that produces over 100 billion plastic bottles a year.

A recent global audit found there was more Coca Cola plastic waste in our environment than the next three big consumer companies combined. James Quincey insists the company is moving in the right direction.

"We aim to recover every bottle for every one we sell by 2030. And then to use 50% of them back in our own bottles. Where are we now? Well, we already recovered 59% of our bottles, and we already use 9% of our bottles back in the bottle."