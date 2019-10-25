Million dollar idea: The whistle
How the whistle became a million dollar idea

They start and end sports matches. They register goals and fouls. Thousands of whistles are blown around the world every day. But who came up with the idea of giving them to referees - or to police officers? Aaron Heslehurst has the details.

Script and video: Jeremy Howell

  • 25 Oct 2019
