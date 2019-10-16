'Special relationship' won't guarantee UK-US trade

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The UK can't rely on its 'special relationship' with US over trade
Former US trade chief Michael Froman has warned the UK not to expect special treatment when it comes to trade.
-
16 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-50074406/the-uk-can-t-rely-on-its-special-relationship-with-us-over-tradeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window