Can a 30-something launch a dating app for over-50s?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The founder of an over-50s dating app shares her secrets
Over-50s aren't that different from everyone else when it comes to how they use apps, or their dating habits. So entrepreneur Charly Lester launched a dating app for the over-50s.
She says you don't need to be in the target audience to understand what they need and launch a solution.
-
23 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-50061169/the-founder-of-an-over-50s-dating-app-shares-her-secretsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window